Greek and Turkish delegations to meet on Monday in Ankara to discuss CBMs - iefimerida.gr

A Greek delegation is to travel to Ankara, for a meeting on Monday, November 13 with the respective Turkish delegation to discuss Confidence Building Measures between Greece and Turkiye.
Ambassador Theoharis Lalakos will be the head of the Greek delegation. Senior and high-level officers of the two countries will participate in both delegations, the Defence Ministry said in an announcement.
