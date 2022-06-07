Greek and Albanian defense ministers pledge to boost collaboration at Athens meeting - iefimerida.gr

Greek National Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos met with his visiting Albanian counterpart Niko Peleshi in Athens on Tuesday.

The Greek minister reiterated that Greece supports Albania's and North Macedonia's EU accession and the start of accession talks provided that the necessary conditions are met, noted the Greek defense ministry in a statement.

Both ministers condemned revisionism and blatant violations of International Law, and are providing all feasible humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine, the statement added. Moreover, Greece and Albania wish to further strengthen their defense cooperation, both for the mutual benefit of their armed forces andto promote security and stability in the broader region.