Greece's new tourism campaign based on visitor's true story of a radical change of heart - iefimerida.gr

The Greek National Tourism Organization's (GNTO) new campaign is based on the true story of an Austrian man named Otto, who visited Greece many years ago but decided to stay in the country permanently, the organization said on Monday.

"This year we chose to focus on the emotions caused by visiting our country. A true story inspires the new promotion campaign of Greece abroad, through the narration of the experience of a traveler who originally came to our country for vacation, but the peace, simplicity and beauty he experienced, led him to stay, work, start a family in Greece, and finally change his life forever," noted Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias.

GNTO General Secretary Dimitris Fragakis added that "a true story becomes the basis of the campaign's content this year, which touches the feeling of travelers, and puts in the foreground the authenticity of the destination called Greece. Identity and authenticity so strong, that they will make the visitor think of staying in our country forever."