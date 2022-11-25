Greece's new ambassador to North Macedonia welcomed by country's PM - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister of North Macedonia Dimitar Kovačevski met Greece's new Ambassador to Skopje Sophia Philippidou on Friday.

The Prespes Agreement and both countries' committment to its full implementation was discussed, as was strategic mutual investments in energy, including green energy.

The Corridor 10 interconnecting motorway project was also discussed, in relation to investments in road networks.

