Greece's food security to be discussed at a meeting on Monday at the Maximos mansion - iefimerida.gr

A possible lack in food and in raw materials in general in the primary sector that may arise due to Russia's invasion to Ukraine will be discussed on Monday at a meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Rural Development and Food Minister Giorgos Georgantas.

"An issue that will be discussed is the global food crisis and I have called a meeting with the Rural Development and Food Ministry leadership on Monday to ensure the food security in our country", Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said after the conclusion of the EU Summit on Friday underlining that "it does not concern our country but we must be prepared".

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

"Food risk in Greece does not exist" stated Rural Development and Food Ministry sources to Athens-Macedonian News Agency noting that at the meeting on Monday will examined the government's next moves to prevent any food crisis.