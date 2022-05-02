Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in most of Greece on Tuesday - iefimerida.gr

Unsettled weather is forecast on Tuesday, especially in northern Greece, with increasing cloud cover and some scattered showers at higher altitudes from the afternoon.

Conditions will favour the transfer of dust from the south. Winds northerly, 3-5 Beaufort.

Temperatures will range from 10C to 20C in the north, from 14C to 21C in western parts of the country and between 12C and 21C along the eastern mainland, while the islands of the Aegean and Crete will have temperatures between 14C and 22C.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Partly sunny in Attica, with a chance of showers from the afternoon and temperatures from 13C to 20C. Cloudy and wet in Thessaloniki, especially around midday, with temperatures between 11C and 20C.