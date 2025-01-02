Greece Unveils Ambitious Education Reform Agenda for 2025 - iefimerida.gr

Greece is embarking on a major overhaul of its education system in 2025, with ambitious reforms planned for all levels, from primary schools to universities.

The Ministry of Education has outlined a comprehensive plan to enhance educational quality, modernize teaching methods, and expand access to learning opportunities.

One of the most significant changes is the introduction of full literary works into the primary and secondary school curriculum.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Students will engage with renowned authors like Penelope Delta, Jules Verne, and William Shakespeare, fostering a deeper appreciation for literature and critical thinking skills.

The shift will be accompanied by the implementation of a multiple-book system, providing educators with a wider range of teaching resources.

Digital education is also a key focus, with plans to expand existing online platforms and implement programs to promote safe and responsible internet use among students. These initiatives aim to address challenges such as cyberbullying and digital addiction, equipping students with essential skills for the digital age.

Perhaps the most groundbreaking development is the establishment of the Public Onassis Schools network.

By September 2025, 22 schools in disadvantaged areas across Greece will be transformed into innovative learning centers, combining the values of public education with cutting-edge methods and infrastructure. This initiative aims to provide over 6,000 students with a 21st-century education and redefine the public school model.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Higher education is also undergoing a major transformation.

Greece will license private universities for the first time, with applications opening in January 2025. Public universities will also expand their international collaborations, offering new joint postgraduate programs and attracting international students through the "Study in Greece" initiative.

These comprehensive reforms signal a bold new direction for Greek education.

By prioritizing innovation, inclusivity, and global engagement, the government aims to create a world-class education system that empowers students and prepares them for the challenges and opportunities of the future.