Greece: Traffic restrictions on weekend - iefimerida.gr

Traffic on Kifissias Avenue in Athens as well as the suburbs of Paleo Faliro and Alimos will be partly and temporarily halted over the weekend for a road project and a half marathon, police said on Friday.

Specifically, the right-hand lane of Kifissias Ave under the Katechaki overpass leading to the northern suburbs will be shut from 07:00 to 15:00 on both Saturday and Sunday (April 1-17).

The 13th International Posidonian Half Marathon on Sunday

On Sunday, the 13th International Posidonian Half Marathon will shut down traffic on Posidonos Ave between Syngrou and Amfitheas Aves (lanes heading to Glyfada), and on the old Posidonos Ave between Ioannou Fix St and New Posidonos Ave (same direction, heading to Glyfada), between 05:00 and 13:00.

Also on Sunday, a temporary traffic ban will also be introduced between 04:00 and 13:00 on Anonymous St (before the Averof ship and the Paleo Faliro public pool), from the southern entrance to the Marina of Flisvos up to the Tae Kwon Do Stadium. The ban will affect both directions of traffic.

Traffic heading from Athens to Glyfada will be diverted through Amfitheas Ave, and from Piraeus to Glyfada through the Syngrou Ave lane heading north (via Zissimopoulou, Amfitheas).