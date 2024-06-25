Greece tops world's best travel destination list for British tourists - iefimerida.gr

Greece has claimed the top spot as the ultimate travel destination for British tourists, according to a survey.

The Post Office Travel Money Holiday Spending Report, published by the Daily Mail, showed an impressive 94 percent of Britons considering Greece an excellent value for holidays.

In contrast, only 38 percent hold similar views for Scandinavia (Norway, Denmark, and Sweden).

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

At 93 percent, the mainland of Spain follows closely as the second-best overall value, with the Canary Islands also scoring high.

For long-haul destinations, the survey showed Thailand snatching the lead an impressive rating of 89 percent, followed by Mexico at 87 percent and South Africa at 85 percent.

Not all destinations, however, fare well. Dubai in the United Arab Emirates receives the lowest rating (51 percent) for long-haul destinations, while the United States67 percent and Mauritius 68 percent in East Africa.

The report also revealed more than three out of five Britons plan to travel abroad this year with their families. Overseas trips rank as a top priority after essential expenses like food, energy, and household necessities.

The survey shows that four out of five holiday makers set an average budget of £334.47 per person, with only a a third managing to retain their travel budget. Nearly 70 percent exceeded it by £154.62.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

More than half of those overspent on dining and splurging on attractions and excursions.