Greece Takes Center Stage at UN Security Council - iefimerida.gr

Greece has officially assumed its role as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2025-2026 term, marking a significant moment for the nation's international influence.

Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis hailed the occasion, emphasizing Greece's commitment to promoting peace and stability on the global stage.

"Greece aspires to contribute substantively to global developments, advocating for the mission of the United Nations to unite all nations in the pursuit of peace," Mr. Gerapetritis said.

At a time of heightened international tensions, Greece aims to act as a bridge-builder between nations and a champion of multilateral diplomacy.

Mr. Gerapetritis reiterated Greece's unwavering commitment to the principles of international law and peaceful resolution of disputes.

During its two-year term, Greece will engage in extensive bilateral and multilateral collaborations with UN member states, working to advance the core principles of the UN Charter.

This provides a unique opportunity for Greece to play an active role in shaping policies on critical global issues, including international security, climate change, and humanitarian crises.

Greece's presence on the Security Council reinforces its position as a strong advocate for peace and cooperation on the world stage.

The nation is poised to make significant contributions to addressing global challenges and promoting a more just and secure international order.