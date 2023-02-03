Greece shows fifth-highest score improvement in Economist report for 2022 - iefimerida.gr

Greece was one of the biggest improver in terms of several sector, according to The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) on its annual "Democracy Index 2022 report" released on Thursday.

EIU said that despite the spyware scandal, Greece registered the fifth-biggest increase in score of all the countries covered by the index, with the improvement occurring across most categories of the index in 2022.

Greece managed the fallout from the covid-19 pandemic well, helping to restore public trust in political parties and government, EIU said, while the tourism industry rebounded strongly in 2022. In addition, the government "handled the economic fallout from the war in Ukraine in 2022 capably," while Greece "organised an effective vaccination campaign and moved faster than most other countries to roll back pandemic-related restrictions," the report added.