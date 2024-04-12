Greece set to start hydrocarbon drillings in 2026 - iefimerida.gr

Greece is on the brink of a new era in energy development, planning to commence hydrocarbon drilling operations in 2026, Deputy Minister of Environment and Energy Alexandra Sdoukou announced.

Speaking at the Dephi Forum, Ms. Sudoku said the drilling plans were part of years of meticulous planning and surveying, carrying out a series of landmark seismic studies, mainly last year.

Experts are currently reviewing finds of those studies order to pave the way for drillings in 2026 – a milestone that would not only re-shape the country’s energy production but also contribute to Europe’s bid to track reliable and sustainable energy sources.

Hydrocarbon exploration in Greece dates back to the early 20th century, in Western Greece. The country’s first hydrocarbon reserves were discovered in the 1970s off the island of Thasos, with the Prinos oil field and South Kavala gas field.

Greece’s latest drilling plans, Ms. Sdouou said, are “not just about tapping into the country’s natural resources.

It is part of a broader bid to rethink energy strategies in light of the absence of Russian natural gas.”

The Eastern Mediterranean region, where Greece is located, has been identified as a key area for future hydrocarbon development.

In the last decade alone significant gas fields have been surveyed along the coast of Israel, Cyprus and Egypt.