Greece to set up fund to help coastal shipping fleet turn 'green - iefimerida.gr

Greek Shipping and Island Policy Minister Yiannis Plakiotakis on Tuesday announced plans for the creation of a fund, under state supervision, to be used for turning the coastal shipping fleet "green".

Addressing an event of the Marine Chamber, Plakiotakis said an international tender will be launched to find an advisor for the process.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

He stressed that the Greek government not only resisted in this unstable environment but managed to attract global giants to the country, and he underlined that the shipping industry remained a leader on a global and European level.

George Pateras, president of the Chamber, said he expected positive results in 2023 over the renewal of the coastal shipping fleet.