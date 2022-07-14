 Greece sends water-dowsing aircraft to Albania - iefimerida.gr
Greece sends water-dowsing aircraft to Albania

NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Greece is sending air assistance to help neighboring Albania cope with wildfires, European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič tweeted on Thursday.

"The heatwave is whizzing also through southeastern Europe, including the high danger of wildfires," he wrote, adding that "upon the request for assistance from Albania via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, Greece has offered assistance."

It was also reported that Greece is sending two Canadair-type water-dowsing aicraft to Albania.

