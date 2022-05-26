Greece sends letter refuting Turkish claims about Aegean islands to UN secretary general - iefimerida.gr

Greece has delivered a letter addressed to the Secretary General of the United Nations that fully refutes the unilateral and groundless claims made by Turkey regarding the Aegean islands, diplomatic sources said on Thursday.

The permanent represented of Greece at the UN, Maria Theofili, acting on the instructions of Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, delivered the letter to the UN Secretary General on Wednesday, in reply to a relevant letter sent by Turkey's UN ambassador on September 30, 2021.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The result of many months of careful work by the relevant foreign ministry services, the letter rejects the Turkish claims as legally, historically and factually untenable.

Specifically, it rejects the entire Turkish argument that Greek sovereignty of the Aegean islands is in any way linked to a supposed obligation to demilitarise these islands, adding that this link violates both the spirit and letter of the 1923 Lausanne Treaty and the 1947 Paris Treaty.

The full letter is given as a PDF attachment.