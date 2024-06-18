Greece: Scorching Heatwave Fuels Tourist Disappearances - iefimerida.gr

A surge in scorching temperatures across Greece has coincided with a rash of tourist disappearances, raising concerns about hiker safety and prompting authorities to warn visitors about the dangers of navigating unfamiliar terrain in extreme heat.

Nine tourists have vanished in just over a week, with some later found dead.

The tragic incidents began on June 5th with the disappearance of British broadcaster Michael Mosley, 67, who was found dead while hiking on the island of Symi.

Authorities attribute the disappearances to a combination of factors, including temperatures soaring as high as 43-44 degrees Celsius (109-111 degrees Fahrenheit), which can lead to dehydration, disorientation, and exhaustion. Additionally, many missing tourists reportedly ventured onto unfamiliar trails without proper equipment or knowledge of the terrain.

The ongoing search for the remaining missing individuals involves firefighters, volunteers, and police teams. Search efforts in Amorgos focus on areas identified through signals from a missing American tourist's two mobile phones. In Sikinos, authorities are scouring island trails for two missing French women.

Thankfully, there has been at least one success story. Two Israeli hikers who lost their way during a hike in Arcadia were found safe the following day.

The recent disappearances have prompted Greek officials to urge tourists to exercise caution during the heatwave. Recommendations include sticking to well-marked trails, carrying ample water, and dressing appropriately for the weather conditions.