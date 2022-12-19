 Greece remains a top tourism destination for Poles - iefimerida.gr
Greece remains a top tourism destination for Poles

Greece remains top of the list of preferred holiday destinations for the Poles, who love the Greek people, Greek history and Greek food.

This was the conclusion drawn from the B2B Greek-Polish Tourism Workshop held last week in a central Warsaw hotel, with the participation of the Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO).

Participating in the event were approximately 40 representatives sent by the Greek regions of Central Macedonia, Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Crete and Central Greece, and from the municipality of Rethymno, Crete, the tourism organisations of Thessaloniki, Loutraki and Rhodes, as well as tourism enterprises.

Representing the Polish side were70 members of the tourism groups TUI, Nekera, Ecco Holidays, and some of the most biggest tourism platforms of Poland (wakacje.pl, fly.pl, e-sky.pl, fly4free.pl).

The Greek Ambassador to Poland, Mihail-Efstratios Daratzikis, welcomed the workshop, where there were presentations of the destination from the regions' representatives. Promotional material was handed out, as were GNTO video ads "Greece-You Will Want To Stay Forever", "Greekend" and "Greece has a winter".

