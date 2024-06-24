Greece remains on risk alert as fires scorch more than 8,600 acres - iefimerida.gr

Nearly half of Greece remains on risk alert level 4 as hot and dry conditions persist.

Exacerbated by strong winds, these conditions create an ideal environment for the eruption of wildfires—an annual seasonal scourge in the eastern Mediterranean country.

Authorities say they remain vigilant, urging residents to exercise caution and stay informed as firefighting efforts continue.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Meantime, a devastating wildfire has razed more than 8,600 acres of brushland, agricultural fields, and forested terrain near the village of Mastrantoni in the Achaia prefecture of southwest Greece. The inferno, which erupted over the weekend, has left a trail of destruction in its wake.

The Meteo research unit at the Athens Observatory issued a grim assessment, revealing that the blaze expanded rapidly, consuming an average of 250 hectares per hour at its peak. Satellite imagery captured the relentless advance of the flames, painting a stark picture of the disaster.

As the fire approached crop land to the southwest, it eventually slowed to a standstill. However, the damage inflicted on the natural landscape remains severe.

In a separate incident on the same day, another wildfire was reported at the Kontodespoti site on the large island of Evia. Additionally, flames erupted near the town of Sapes in the northeast prefecture of Rhodopi, prompting emergency responses.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Reinforced units of firefighters were swiftly dispatched to combat the blazes, working tirelessly to contain their spread and protect communities.