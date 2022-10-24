Greece to reissue five-year floating rate bond - iefimerida.gr

Greece will tap the markets on Tuesday with the reissue of the existing 5-year floating rate bond.
As the Public Debt Management Organization announced on Monday, an auction will be held for the reissuance of Greek Government Bonds with a floating rate (3M Euribor+1.23%), maturing on December 15, 2027, in intangible form, ISIN GR0514024216.
The amount to be auctioned is 750 million euros and the settlement date will be Wednesday, November 2, 2022 (T+5).
Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο