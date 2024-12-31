Greece Redefines Itself: New Priorities and Shifting Perspectives in 2024 - iefimerida.gr

As 2024 draws to a close, Greece finds itself at a crossroads, grappling with evolving economic priorities, shifting geopolitical sentiments, and a renewed focus on democratic values.

A comprehensive analysis by Kapa Research reveals a nation undergoing a profound transformation, redefining its identity and charting a new path forward.

One of the most striking findings is the dramatic decline in fears about unemployment.

Once the dominant concern during the financial crisis, unemployment now worries only 5% of Greeks, a stark contrast to the 83% who saw it as the nation's most pressing issue in 2015.

This shift reflects a healing economy, fueled by sustained growth and the return of skilled expatriates.

However, new economic anxieties have emerged.

While tourism remains vital, Greeks are increasingly prioritizing agriculture and industry, recognizing their resilience in the face of global instability. This reflects a desire for a more diversified and robust economy capable of weathering future crises.

Geopolitically, attitudes towards Germany have softened.

The lingering resentment over its role in the Greek financial crisis has subsided, with negative sentiments falling to pre-crisis levels. This suggests a maturing perspective on Europe's interconnected challenges and a willingness to move forward.

Despite these positive trends, challenges persist. Concerns about the cost of living and inequality remain high, and distrust in political institutions is widespread, as evidenced by record levels of electoral abstention in 2024.

However, a strong commitment to democratic values provides a beacon of hope. Greeks, along with other Europeans, overwhelmingly support principles of democracy, rights, and the rule of law, rejecting authoritarian alternatives.

As Greece enters a new year, it faces a complex landscape of opportunities and challenges.

The nation is redefining its priorities, embracing new economic pathways, and reaffirming its commitment to democratic values.

This ongoing transformation will shape Greece's future and its role in the evolving global landscape.