Greece re-elected to the top of International Maritime Organization's Council - iefimerida.gr

Greece re-elected to the top of International Maritime Organization's Council

Greece was re-elected to the top of the 'A' category of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council, it was reported on Friday.

Voted up by a 146-of-162 ballots majority, this is the second time Greece is re-elected after the organization's 2021 assembly.

Welcoming the outcome, Minister of Shipping & Island Policy Christos Stylianides said that Greece's re-election for a second consecutive time is "an extremely important success, at a critical and difficult moment for international shipping."

Furthermore, "it confirms most emphatically Greece's trustworthiness and reliability, as well as the excellent cooperation of our country with the organization and its member states", he added.

IMO's Category A comprises the ten states with the most recognized international shipping services.

