'Greece a pillar of stability in SE Europe and Mediterranean,' President Sakellaropoulou says - iefimerida.gr

"Greece is a pillar of stability in the region of Southeastern Europe and the Mediterranean," President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou said on Monday, during a ceremony to receive the credentials of new ambassadors to Greece held at the presidential mansion in Athens, in the presence of Deputy Foreign Minister George Kotsiras.

She noted that Greece, as a member of the EU and NATO, has always striven for dialogue and to find common ground, aiming at a peaceful resolution of differences. She stressed that Greece always promotes good neighbour relations, with international law and the UN charter as a guide and with respect for the territorial integrity and independence of other states.

Welcoming the new ambassadors, she wished them success in their work and assured them of Greece's full support in the effort to deepen bilateral relations.

Sakellaropoulou accepted the credentials of the new ambassador of El Salvador, Efrén Arnoldo Bernal Chévez (based in Rome), of Sri Lanka, Jagath Wellawatte (based in Rome), of Iceland, Högni S. Kristjánsson (based in Oslo), of New Zealand, Jacqueline Anne Frizelle (based in Rome), of Nepal, Bharat Kumar Regmi (based in Vienna), of Mozambique, Santos Álvaro (based in Rome), of Honduras, Ernesto Pumpo Aguilar (based in Rome), of Nicaragua, Maurizio Carlo Alberto Gelli (based in Madrid), of Andorra, Gemma Cano Berné (based in Andorra), and Gambia, Noah Touray (based in Madrid).