Economou reassures Greece is not expected to face a problem in terms of its energy supply - iefimerida.gr

"Greece's energy security is and will remain guaranteed. There is energy adequacy and there will be no disruption to the country's supply. The next payments to Gazprom will be made in the third ten days of May and by the stance of both states and companies within the EU regarding the technical issue of payment, ie conversion of the euro, by which we paid and will continue to pay, in rubles as requested by the Russian company will have been settled," government spokesperson Yiannis Economou said in a press briefing on Thursday.

He underlined: In any case, I repeat that our country is not expected to face a problem in terms of its energy supply.

He added that a detailed plan has already been prepared and presented to cover the energy needs of the country, even in the extreme case, which seems very unlikely, so that we do not have problems with energy supply.

The government spokesman then said a few words about the issuance of the seven-year bond, noting that the political stability in the country, the economic policy pursued by the government, the improved deficit and public debt in 2021 as well as the double upgrade of the Greek economy by rating agencies were some of the factors that undoubtedly contributed to yesterday's positive development.