Greece: 15.044 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday -73 deaths and 358 on ventilators - iefimerida.gr

Greece confirmed 15,044 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Wednesday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 3,126,856 infections (daily change: +0.5 pct).

There are also 73 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 27,892. Of these, 95.4 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 358 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 70 years and 91.1 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 212 (59.22 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 146 (40.78 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,492 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 394 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +8.54 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 415.

The median age of new infections is 36 years (range: 0.2 to 112 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).