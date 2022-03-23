Greece registers 23.106 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday -53 deaths and 338 on ventilators - iefimerida.gr

Greece confirmed 23,106 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 20 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Wednesday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 2,861,993 infections (daily change: +0.8 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 158 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,385 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 53 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 27,083. Of these, 95.3 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 338 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 70 years and 90.8 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 210 (62.13 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 128 (37.87 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,414 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 434 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +29.94 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 355.

The median age of new infections is 35 years (range: 0.2 to 112 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).