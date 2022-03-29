 Greece: 28.933 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday -49 deaths and 351 on ventilators - iefimerida.gr
Greece: 28.933 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday -49 deaths and 351 on ventilators

NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Greece confirmed 28,933 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 32 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 2,986,882 infections (daily change: +1.0 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 166 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,226 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 49 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 27,392. Of these, 95.3 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 351 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 70 years and 91.2 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 205 (58.4 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 146 (41.6 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,439 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 453 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +2.72 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 419.

The median age of new infections is 36 years (range: 0.2 to 108 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

