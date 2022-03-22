Greece: 26.785 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday -34 deaths and 342 on ventilators - iefimerida.gr

Greece confirmed 26,785 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 21 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 2,838,891 infections (daily change: +1.0 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 170 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,451 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 34 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 27,029. Of these, 95.2 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 342 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 69 years and 90.9 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 216 (63.16 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 126 (36.84 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,408 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 334 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +10.23 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 342.

The median age of new infections is 35 years (range: 0.2 to 108 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).