Greece confirms 10,005 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday -46 deaths and 298 on ventilators - iefimerida.gr

Greece confirmed 10,005 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Tuesday, bringing all confirmed infections since the pandemic began to 3,252,248 (daily change: +0.3 pct).

Of the daily total, reinfections are estimated at 222 in the last 24 hours, while their total since the pandemic began is estimated at 120,460 (3.6 pct of the total positive results).

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

There are also 46 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 28,701. Of these, 95.5 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 298 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 70 years and 93.3 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 167 (56.04 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 131 (43.96 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,575 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 208 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +22.35 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 237.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The median age of new infections is 36 years (range: 0.2 to 112 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).