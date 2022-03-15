Greece: 26.536 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday -50 deaths and 358 on ventilators - iefimerida.gr

Greece confirmed 26,536 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 27 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 2,684,916 infections (daily change: +1.0 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 201 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,391 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 50 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 26,686. Of these, 95.2 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 358 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 69 years and 90.2 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 234 (65.36 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 124 (34.64 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,365 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 296 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +22.31 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 291.

The median age of new infections is 35 years (range: 0.2 to 108 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).