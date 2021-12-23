Greece confirms 6.667 new coronavirus infections on Thursday -71 deaths and 655 on ventilators | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Greece confirmed 6,667 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 8 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Thursday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 1,056,583 infections (daily change: +0.6 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 196 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,739 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 71 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 20,198. Of these, 95.2 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 655 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 63 years and 78.8 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 548 (83.66 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 107 (16.34 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 3,703 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 312 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -15.68 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 321.

The median age of new infections is 38 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).