Greece registers 14.763 new coronavirus infections on Friday -51 deaths and 360 on ventilators - iefimerida.gr

Greece confirmed 14,763 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Friday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 3,152,477 infections (daily change: +0.5 pct). Among those infected in the last 24 hours, 265 were reinfections. The number of people who have been infected more than once with coronavirus since the start of the pandemic is estimated at 118,535, or 3.6 pct of the total since the pandemic began.

There are also 51 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic fatalities to 28,025. Of these, 95.4 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 360 patients are currently on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 70 years and 91.7 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 205 (56.94 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 155 (43.06 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,506 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 343 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -10.21 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 384.

The median age of new infections is 36 years (range: 0.2 to 112 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).