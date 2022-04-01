Greece: 21.102 new coronavirus infections on Friday -60 deaths and 351 on ventilators - iefimerida.gr

Greece confirmed 21,102 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 14 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Friday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 3,051,531 infections (daily change: +0.7 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 181 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,778 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 60 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 27,571. Of these, 95.3 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 351 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 69 years and 91.7 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 210 (59.83 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 141 (40.17 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,467 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 485 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +6.13 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 441.

The median age of new infections is 36 years (range: 0.2 to 112 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).