Greece and India sign protocol following meeting of joint economic committee in Athens - iefimerida.gr

Greek Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister for Economic Diplomacy & Openness Kostas Fragogiannis and India's visiting Minister of State for Commerce & Industry Shrimati Anupriya Patel signed a protocol in Athens on Friday.

The signing took place following the Greece-India Joint Economic Committee's 8th Session meeting. Also, a memorandum of cooperation was expected to be signed between Enterprise Greece and India's respective body, Invest in India.

According to a ministry statement, both ministers referred to the excellent level of relations between the two countries. They also talked about prospects for further strengthening economic relations in trade and investment, energy and RES, transport and tourism. Enhancing trade in food, medicine and construction materials was also discussed.

Direct air connections between Greece and India were also discussed, following the Greek parliament's ratification in February 2022 of the Greece-India air connection agreement that was signed in 2017.

The Greek ministry noted that the previous session was held in New Delhi in 2016. This latest meeting confirms the momentum that has been created for the enhancement of economic and trade relations between the two countries, the ministry pointed out, following the recent visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias in New Delhi in March 2022.

The meetings were attended by representatives of several ministries.