Greece-India Joint Economic Committee to convene on Friday in Athens - iefimerida.gr

Greece-India Joint Economic Committee to convene on Friday in Athens

The Greece-India Joint Economic Committee will convene in Athens on Friday, April 15, and culminate with the signature of a protocol by the Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy and Openess Kostas Fragogiannis and Indian Deputy Trade and Industry Minister Anupriya Patel.

A cooperation memorandum between Enterprise Greece and the equivalent Indian agency, Invest in India, will be also signed.

On the meeting's agenda are issues concerning the strengthening of bilateral trade relations, cooperation in the energy sector with a focus on renewable energy sources, the improvement of the air and sea connection as well as the strengthening of cooperation in the tourism sector.

It is the 8th meeting of the committee, following that held in New Delhi in 2016, which confirms the momentum created for enhancing economic and trade relations between the two countries following a recent visit by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias to New Delhi in March 2022.

