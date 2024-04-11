 Greece inches closer to F-35 warplanes acquisition - iefimerida.gr
Greece inches closer to F-35 warplanes acquisition

F-35 / Shutterstock
ANTHEE CARASSAVA

Greece has inched closer to securing a fleet of F-35 fighter jets, significantly upgrading its Air Force capabilities. 

The Defense Ministry said it had officially received the Letter of Acceptance (LOA), a crucial document confirming the United States’ approval of Greece’s request for the state-of-the-art aircraft. Receival of the LOA  marks the beginning of a 60-day period for Greece to finalise the procurement details.

The F-35 deal not only demonstrates the nation’s commitment to enhancing its defence capabilities but also underscores strengthened Greek-American ties in defence relations.

Greece has been seeking for some time to buy more sophisticated F-35 jets from the US as part of its strategy of defence against Turkey, with which ties are often strained.

Athens vigorously opposed the sale of US F-16s to Ankara due to a dispute over maritime borders in the eastern Mediterranean, which is rich in energy resources.

