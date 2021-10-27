Lyric praise sung for Greece: German magazine names 10 reasons granting ideal autumn getaway | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

The latest issue of German magazine "GEO Saison", entitled "Escape to Greece", lists out ten points that mark Greece as a heavenly autumn getaway.

“Always beautiful, always generous, always hospitable, not less so during autumn”, Greece is irresistibly portrayed as the right now, right here, just the right place to be.

Ten reasons that rank Greece top destination

Milos, is the right place for serene days and nights, an appropriate choice if you are looking for a peaceful vacation. 70 beaches of outstanding beauty shape a real swimming paradise. Some are only accessible by boat, others take a bit of climbing up and down the rocks. A boat tour grands you an overview of the islands’ grandeur. Let yourself simply stroll through the alleys. Local restaurants offer fresh fish and snacks, prices are more reasonable than on the more glamorous neighbouring islands. Lovely picturesque accommodation is on offer for all requirements.

Kefalonia: No matter if you are after glamorous night life or peaceful days by the beach, romantic small local restaurants, or wild adventure, the island of Kefaloniania is not to let you down.

Get off hiking in the National Park of Ainos, where wild horses graze. Go on to Ainos, the highest mountain in Kefalonia, slow down on an easy to follow circular route heading to Vlahata Eikosimia, enjoy a picnic at the unique forests of black fir trees, viewing the Ionian Sea. Continue by car up to the cave of Melissani, where a deep blue lake, a place of worship in ancient times strikes ones’ sense of beauty and let yourself roll to the vast white beach of Myrtos, one of the most beautiful, most exceptional spots in the country.

Mykonos. This is Mykonos, make the most out of it, start off your day in a magnificent island, right in the heart of the Aegean. Although heavily crowded, small boutique hotels grand you privacy and luxury.

Crete. Preveli always stands as an outstanding spot: At the beautiful beach of Preveli, a crystal clear water river flows into the sea, follow the river to the palm forest where a fabulous natural water reservoir shapes the rocks into a gorge. Enjoy a three hours walk along the breathtaking Preveli Beach.

Paxos: This is the very place to experience blue wonders. Pure blue sea, white pebbled beaches and three colourful little harbors that somehow seem like out of a fairytales book. All shades of blue sky merge into the sea blue, painting a mesmerising view. The west coast is spectacular, decorated with cliffs, sea caves and steep rocky shores. Fine sandy beaches sculpt the the east coast. Amidst all this blue, the island is a hiker's paradise, featuring olive groves, rocky climbing areas, pine forests, old villages and windmills. According to Greek mythology, the landspot named Paxos was actually created by Poseidon, after his search for an ideally quiet place to house his love pretty Amphitrite. The Hermitis beach on the west coast, created in 2007 by the collapse of rocks, is a particularly beautiful place to enjoy the sunset. Follow the narrow, rocky path that takes you to this lovely hidden spot.

Plan around the islands sail. Greece numbers a lot of 3.000 islands, there is no chance you may miss the island breeze, but unlikewise no chance you get to know them all. Start off sailing around the islands, take short trips around the Cycladic islands, the Sporades islands, the Dodecanese in the Aegean and the Ionian islands in the Ionian Sea. Do not hesitate to plan a multi trip, including up to three, four or more islands in a two-week holiday.

Athens: Athens is a wild diva. She starts off every day in no prescribed mood, feeling free to go whimsical, youthful, extrovert, extraordinary, bright but never dull, young and old, beautiful and overrun at the same time.

Five million people inhabit the Greek capital, it is a multicoloured mosaic of people mapping Athens as a metropolis of the south.

Bars, cafes, tavernas and high end restaurants outflow the streets, gastronomy is taken rather seriously in the Greek food market. Do visit the famous Exarheia neighbourhood, decorated with terribly colourful small cafes, bistros and taverns, where one feels free to socialise playfully and bread smell down town Athens.The street art scene has been flourishing along the financial crisis days, turning down town Athens into a colourful open-air gallery.

Save a generous smile for you rculinary delights.

One of the best olive oils in Greece comes from Mani. In this isolated, rural area grows the famous Kalamon olive. While most black olives are artificially blackened, these are naturally dark because they are picked only when fully ripe. Try a tasting tour offered by the local olive growers. The fascinating stalactite cave of Pirgos Diros in Mani, to be approached by boat, is definitely worth a visit.

Life is sweet in Greece:Honey is of outmost nutritional importance to the Greeks. It is for well grounded reasons that it is regarded top quality. Every region produces its own variety. Dark aromatic pine honey comes from Thassos, while the aromatic thyme honey is from the Dodecanese. Excellent quality honey produced by local beekeepers in the old manner, no artificial additives, purely fed on herbs and wild flowers_that is the whole secret. Cretan honey is even said to have healing properties. One thing is certain: honey is an integral part of Greek cuisine. Be sure to try the feta saganaki appetizer - fresh feta cheese, fried in phyllo, drizzled with honey.