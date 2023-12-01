Greece experienced very high maximum temperatures in November, meteo says - iefimerida.gr

Average maximum temperatures throughout most of Greece in November 2023 were extremely warm relative to the equivalent November averages in 2010-2019, according to the network of 51 weather stations operated by meteo.gr of the Athens National Observatory.

The highest temperature deviations were observed in the region of Thessaly, the islands of the northern Aegean and in Crete, where the median monthly rates were more 2.5C higher than the normal levels for the time of year. For Thessaly, the Peloponnese, the islands of the Aegean and Crete, it was the hottest November in the last 15 years, while for Central Greece it was the second hottest (+2.1C).



It is worth noting that the European record for highest November temperature was recorded in Sisi on Crete, where the maximum temperature reached 35.1C on November 4.



For Athens, the average monthly deviation of maximum temperatures was +2.2C, with 27 of the 30 days of November being warmer than normal for the time of year.