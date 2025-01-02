Greece to Establish National Trauma Care System - iefimerida.gr

Greece is taking a major step towards modernizing its emergency medical response with a new draft law that establishes a nationwide trauma care system.

The proposal, currently under public consultation, outlines the creation of specialized trauma centers across the country to improve care for patients with severe injuries.

The plan includes 18 dedicated Trauma Centers for adults, two Pediatric Trauma Centers in public hospitals, and Trauma Stations in health centers and rural clinics.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The centers will be categorized into four levels based on their capacity to handle different types of injuries, ensuring that patients receive the most appropriate level of care.

Level I Trauma Centers will be equipped to handle the most severe and complex cases, with specialized medical teams and advanced facilities available around the clock.

The tiered system aims to ensure that critically injured patients are quickly transported to the most appropriate facility for their needs.

The proposed law also includes the formation of a National Trauma Committee to oversee the system's implementation and effectiveness.

The committee will be responsible for developing standardized protocols, ensuring quality control, and promoting continuous medical training in trauma care.

By establishing a dedicated trauma care system, Greece aims to significantly reduce mortality and disability caused by injuries.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The initiative represents a major step forward in modernizing the National Health Service (ESY) and improving the quality of emergency medical care for all citizens.

The draft law is open for public consultation until January 13th, allowing healthcare professionals and citizens to provide feedback before it is finalized and implemented.