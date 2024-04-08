Greece Escalates Alert to Level 4 as Wildfires Spread - iefimerida.gr

Greece has raised its wildfire risk to level 4, the second-highest level, as firefighters battle dozens of roaring fires ripping through the country, belching thick clouds of choking smoke and forcing hundreds of people to flee.

Homeland security officials have issued warnings for six regions including the northern Aegean, Attica, Boeotia, the Cyclades, Crete and the southern Peloponnese – all regions battered by strong winds and high temperatures.

The code 4 alert has been ordered through Tuesday, keeping civil protection authorities on high alert after more than 70 brush fires broke out on Saturday alone, leaving at least two people injured. As part of emergency measures over the weekend, Greece’s military has also been mobilized to assist firefighters and forest rangers battling blazes. Police have also been ordered to set up roadblocks barring access to forest areas while scores of volunteer groups have been called into action nationwide. Heavy machinery has also been deployed to assist in opening firebreaks if necessary.

Authorities said they were also coordinating with European partners to manage the unfolding crisis. They refused to elaborate.