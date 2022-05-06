Greece's shipping connection with Cyprus an ideal opportunity to promote maritime tourism - iefimerida.gr

Cyprus Deputy Shipping Minister, Vassilis Dimitriadis, described the start of Greece's shipping connection with Cyprus on June 19, after 22 years, as an ideal opportunity to promote maritime tourism for both countries, in a press conference on Friday to the Greek media at the Embassy of Cyprus in Athens.

Dimitriadis said that the Cypriot side managed to activate the line and described it as a project that should be embraced by the people.

"Let us not forget," he stressed, "that there are many Greeks who want to visit their relatives living in Cyprus and we are talking about over 50,000 people."

The Cyprus-flagged ropax M / V DALEELA type ship managed by the company Scandro Holding LTD, has a carrying capacity of 400 people and 100 vehicles.

The ship will depart from Limassol at 12 noon on Sunday 19 June and will arrive at the port of Piraeus at 6 pm on Monday 20 June.

The line is seasonal and subsidised by the Cypriot government for the next three years in the amount of 16.5 million euros after negotiation and approval by the EU.

Four return will be conducted in June, 8 in July, 7 in August and 3 in September.