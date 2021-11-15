 Greece, Cyprus, Egypt and Jordan discussed stronger cooperation in Dubai meeting, Egyptian diplomat says | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr
Greece, Cyprus, Egypt and Jordan discussed stronger cooperation in Dubai meeting, Egyptian diplomat says

The Egyptian foreign ministry made a special reference to the joint meeting of the foreign ministers of Greece, Cyprus, Egypt and Jordan held in Dubai.

In a post on Twitter on Sunday, Egyptian foreign ministry spokesperson Ambassador Ahmed Hafez said that the heads of diplomacy discussed "ways to strengthen cooperation between countries and exchanged views on regional and international developments."

See the tweet of Nikos Dendias:

