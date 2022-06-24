Greece, Cyprus and Armenia sign Memorandum on diaspora issues - iefimerida.gr

Greece, Cyprus and Armenia signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation on issues concerning expatriates during a trilateral meeting held on Friday in Patras.

Deputy Foreign Minister in charge of Greeks Abroad, Andreas Katsaniotis, stressed in his statements, "we are working together for the international recognition of the Pontian Genocide, the Armenian Genocide, as well as for the international condemnation of the occupation of Cyprus."

The memorandum in question is comprised of nine separate articles, which outline the joint actions that the three countries will take to exchange information and know-how in the field of diaspora, but also to promote their national positions.

The Deputy Minister of Diaspora Greeks highlighted that "Greece, Cyprus and Armenia are committed to their joint effort for international recognition of the Pontian Genocide, the Armenian Genocide and the international condemnation of the Turkish occupation of the northern part of Cyprus."

According to the Foreign Ministry, the preamble of the signed memorandum underlines "the historical amicable relations between Greece, Cyprus and Armenia, as well as their strong cultural and religious ties". At the same time, it stresses "the need to strengthen cooperation in the diaspora sector, as both Greece, Cyprus and Armenia have dynamic communities of expatriates all over the world".

Greece, Cyprus and Armenia are united by common values, experiences and traumas

Mr Katsantiotis also emphasised that "Besides common values and a common path, the three countries also have common experiences and common traumas". "We have a neighbour that practices politics through violence. A neighbour who fantasises about fallen empires of the past. A neighbour who threatens and shows no intention to peacefullt coexist", he added, hinting at Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan's inflammatory rhetoric which has fueled tensions between Athens and Ankara in recent months.



In a statement he gave after the end of the meeting, Mr Katsantiotis referred to the Cyprus issue, saying: "I take this opportunity to underline that this is primarily an international issue of illegal invasion and occupation and for this reason, we wish to invite stronger international solidarity with the Republic of Cyprus."