Greece confirms 15,839 coronavirus infections on Saturday -22 deaths and 95 on ventilators - iefimerida.gr

Greece confirms 15,839 coronavirus infections on Saturday -22 deaths and 95 on ventilators

Greece confirmed 15,839 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Saturday, bringing all confirmed infections since the pandemic began to 3,708,210 (daily change: +0.4 pct).

There are also 22 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 30,276. Of these, 95.5 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 95 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 69 years and 91.6 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 36 (37.89 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 59 (62.11 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,734 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 267.

