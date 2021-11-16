 Greece confirms 8,129 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, 80 deaths, 547 in ICUs | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

Greece confirms 8,129 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, 80 deaths, 547 in ICUs

Κόσμος κάθεται σε καρέκλες στην Αθήνα
AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Greece confirmed 8,129 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 11 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 847,188 infections. In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 110 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,583 to other confirmed cases.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

There are also 80 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 16,923. Of these, 95.3 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 547 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 64 years and 83.9 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 455 (83.18 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 92 (16.82 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 3,409 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

The median age of new infections is 38 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ Greece GREECE NEWS Greek News CORONAVIRUS covid-19 INFECTIONS

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ