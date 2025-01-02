Greece to Boost Weather Forecasting with New Radar Network - iefimerida.gr

Greece is set to significantly enhance its weather forecasting capabilities with the installation of seven new meteorological radar networks across the country.

The Ministry of Civil Protection is expected to finalize the contract for the project, worth an estimated €36 million, in the coming months.

This investment aims to address a critical gap in Greece's weather monitoring infrastructure, which has been a concern for over two decades.

The new radar systems will provide more accurate and timely weather data, improving forecasting accuracy and enhancing preparedness for extreme weather events.

"This project will significantly improve the quality of weather forecasts for the entire country," said Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Vassilis Kikilias, emphasizing the importance of investing in modern meteorological infrastructure.

The new radar network will provide comprehensive coverage across Greece, enabling meteorologists to better track and predict severe weather patterns, including heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds.

The enhanced forecasting capability will be crucial in mitigating the impact of extreme weather events and protecting lives and property.

The project is expected to be completed within the next few years, bringing Greece's weather forecasting capabilities in line with international standards and strengthening the country's resilience to the impacts of climate