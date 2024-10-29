Greece Bolsters Border Security with 150 New Border Guard Recruits - iefimerida.gr

Greece is strengthening its border security with the addition of 150 new border guards, bringing the total number of recruits to 600 over the past two years.

The is announcement was made by Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis during his visit to Evros on October 28th, where he participated in national holiday celebrations and underscored the government's commitment to safeguarding the country's borders.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Mr. Gerapetritis visited the border fence in Evros, highlighting the importance of these new recruits in bolstering the second line of defense.

"The state will steadfastly support upgrading our deterrent capability here so that the local community in Evros feels safe and always has the state's support," he said.

The minister praised the effectiveness of the border fence, which was completed in record time, in protecting national and European borders. He emphasized the vital role of infrastructure projects like the fence and acknowledged the tremendous daily efforts of personnel serving in Evros.

"Coordination between all services of the Greek police, the military, and the border guards is always required," Mr.Gerapetritis said. "We are committed to ensuring that our country is secure, and that people feel safe and proud of their homeland."

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The recruitment of additional border guards reflects the government's ongoing efforts to enhance border security and maintain a strong deterrent capability.

The move aims to provide further support to the existing forces and reinforce the protection of Greece's borders, particularly in the Evros region, which has faced challenges in recent years.

The recruitment announcement is expected to be made in the coming days, signaling a continued commitment to safeguarding national security and ensuring the safety and well-being of border communities.