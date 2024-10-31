Greece and EU Extend Support to Flood-Hit Spain Amid Rising Death Toll - iefimerida.gr

Greek Prime Minister Mr. Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President Ms. Katerina Sakellaropoulou have extended their condolences to Spain following the devastating floods that have hit the region of Valencia this week.

"Our hearts go out to the people of Spain as they endure the devastation caused by these catastrophic floods. I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Greece stands in solidarity with you during this difficult time," Mr. Mitsotakis said.

The Spanish government has declared three days of mourning starting on Thursday for the deaths of at least 92 people after one of the deadliest flash floods hit southeast Spain on Tuesday. Thousands are still missing, and search and rescue units are continuing efforts to locate persons who may be trapped under collapsed buildings or in the mud.

Local weather services have placed parts of Catalonia and western Andalusia on high alert. According to the Spanish weather service, the torrential rain that fell in Valencia on Tuesday amounted to the rainfall of an entire year. Meanwhile, thousands of people remain without electricity due to power outages caused by the flood.

Greek Climate and Civil Protection Minister Mr. Vassilis Kikilias reassured Spain’s Ambassador to Greece, Mr. Jorge Domek, that Greece is ready to send support if needed.

European Commission President Ms. Ursula von der Leyen also said the EU would be sending help via her X (former Twitter) account. "What we’re seeing in Spain is devastating. My thoughts are with the victims, their families and the rescue teams. The EU has already offered support. Copernicus has been activated. The EU Civil Protection can be mobilized."