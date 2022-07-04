Greece confirms 9,360 coronavirus infections on Monday -23 deaths and 102 on ventilators - iefimerida.gr

Greece confirmed 9.360 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Monday, bringing all confirmed infections since the pandemic began to 3,729,199 (daily change: +0.2 pct).

There are also 23 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 30,327. Of these, 95.7 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 102 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 70 years and 91.2 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 39 (38.24 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 63 (61.76 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,735 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 281.