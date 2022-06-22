Greece approves 840-million-euros tourist project in Saronida - iefimerida.gr

Greek authorities on Wednesday approved a new strategic investment project worth 840 million euros. The Interministerial Strategic Investments Commission approved the "Saronida Olympos Golf Project" by Beta Real Estate Development SA in the area of Saronis, Attica.

The strategic investment will create more than 800 permanent job positions during its operation and more than 1,200 job positions during construction of the project. The project envisages creating a complex hotel, a golf course, helidrome, a tourist village, a marina and renewable energy sources production installations. The project is designed to have almost zero energy footprint.