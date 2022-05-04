Greece ranked 22th among 33 European countries in terms of electricity prices - iefimerida.gr

Greece is ranked 22th among 33 European countries in terms of electricity rates, according to data from the monthly HEPI survey on retail electricity prices in European countries.

The survey is being conducted by the energy regulators of Austria and Hungary and the company Vaasa ETT.

According to the report published on the website https://www.energypriceindex.com/price-data, despite the large increases that have occurred recently due to the international crisis, the average consumer price for electricity in Greece (Athens) was in April at 21.04 cents per kilowatt-hour compared to 27.48 which is the average in the 27 EU member states. In the first place is London with 65.61 cents per kilowatt-hour, followed by Copenhagen (53.84 cents) and Vienna (48.81 cents).

The report records a decrease in the price in Greece last month by 11% due to the higher subsidy from the government.

Regarding natural gas, according to the report, the consumer price in our country in April was slightly higher than the EU average (13.24 cents per kilowatt hour compared to 12.69) and is ranked 12th. The most expensive country is the Netherlands (Amsterdam) with 30.76 cents per kilowatt hour, followed by Vienna (24.5 cents) and Stockholm (22.86 cents). In contrast to electricity, in the gas sector there is an increase of 37% as it is pointed out that state subsidies only partially offset the increase in prices.

According to government announcements, the adoption of a new package of measures for the support of energy consumers is imminent, which is considered to include maximum prices, subsidies or a combination of the two options, with application in wider consumption scales, over 300 kilowatt hours per month subsidised until today.